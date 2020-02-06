Feb 06, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the V-Mart Retail Limited Post-Result Conference Call hosted by Edelweiss Broking Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Praveen Sahay from Edelweiss Broking Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Praveen Sahay - Edelweiss Securities Ltd., Research Division - Assistant VP of Equity Research & Research Analyst
Thank you, Aisha. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining to the earning call of V-Mart Limited -- V-Mart Retail Limited. On behalf of Edelweiss Broking, I would like to welcome the management team of V-Mart Retail Limited to discuss the result and the outlook. We have with us Mr. Lalit Agarwal, CMD of the company; Mr. Anand Agarwal, CFO of the company; and Mr. Samir Misra, COO of the company.
I would now request Lalitji for his opening remarks, post which we can open the floor for Q&A. Over to you, sir.
Lalit Madangopal Agarwal - V-Mart Retail Limited - Chairman
Q3 2020 V-mart Retail Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 06, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...