Q3 2021 V-mart Retail Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 25, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Garima Mishra - Kotak Securities(Institutional Equities)-VP



Thank you, Ritija, and good afternoon, everyone. On behalf of Kotak Securities, I welcome you to the 3Q FY '21 earnings call of V-Mart Retail Limited. From the management team, we have with us Mr. Lalit Agarwal, Chairman and Managing Director; and Mr. Anand Agarwal, Chief Financial Officer.



I now hand over the call to the management team for their opening comments, following which there will be a Q&A session. Over to you.



Lalit Madangopal Agarwal - V-Mart Retail Limited - Chairman & MD



Hi, good afternoon, everyone. Thank you so much for coming on to the call. It's a good time to be here,