Jul 23, 2021 / 04:30AM GMT

Hi. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to this call on the acquisition of 74 stores of Unlimited from Arvind by V-Mart. We believe that this is a very important milestone in V-Mart's life because it gives them access to new markets that they were not present in and help them become a pan-India player.



On the call, we have with us Lalit Agarwal, the Managing Director; and Anand, the CFO. So without any further ado, I'll hand over the call to Lalit to take us through the rationale for the acquisition and then we'll open up for Q&A.



Lalit Madangopal Agarwal - V-Mart Retail Limited - Chairman & MD<