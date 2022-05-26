Q4 2022 V-mart Retail Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 26, 2022 / 04:30AM GMT

Good morning. This is Lalit Agarwal, Managing Director of the company. Thank you all for being here again. We are seeing good times coming in, and there is definitely a lot of hue, buzz and cry, a lot of traffic that we are able to see in almost