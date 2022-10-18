Oct 18, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the conference call on V-Mart acquisition of LimeRoad business hosted by PhillipCapital India Private Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Ankit Kedia from PhillipCapital India Private Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Ankit Kedia - PhillipCapital(India)Pvt. Ltd. - Research Division - VP & Research Analyst
Thank you, Vivin. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the V-Mart Retail Conference Call to discuss the acquisition of LimeRoad business. On the call, we have with us Mr. Lalit Agarwal, Managing Director; and Anand Agarwal, Chief Financial Officer. Without any further delay, I would like to hand over the call to Lalit Ji, to take us through the rationale for the acquisition, and then we will open the floor for Q&A. Over to you, Lalit Ji.
Lalit Madangopal Agarwal - V-Mart Retail Limited - MD & Director
Good
