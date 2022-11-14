Q2 2023 V-mart Retail Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 14, 2022 / 06:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the V-Mart Retail Q2 FY '23 Results Conference Call Hosted by Dolat Capital. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Himanshu Shah from Dolat Capital. Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Shah.



Himanshu Shah - Dolat Capital Market Private Limited, Research Division - VP of Research



Thank you, Tanvi. Good afternoon, everyone. On behalf of Dolat Capital, we welcome you to Q2 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call of V-Mart Retail Limited. On the call, we have with us Mr. Lalit Agarwal, Managing Director; and Mr. Anand Agarwal, CFO of the company. We will have this call for 45 minutes and would request participants to restrict themselves to 2 questions per participant.



Let me now hand over the floor to Mr. Lalit Agarwal, Managing Director, for his opening remarks. Thanks, and over to you, Lalit ji.



Lalit Madangopal Agarwal - V-Mart Retail Limited - MD & Director



Good morning, good afternoon,