Q2 2020 Repco Home Finance Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 14, 2019

Repco Home Finance second quarter earnings. Management: Mr. Yashpal Gupta, MD and CEO; Mr. Arun Mishra, Chief Development Officer; Mr. T. Karunakaran, Chief Financial Officer; Mrs. Poonam Sen, GM Credit; and Mr. Subramanian Balaganapathy, AGM Finance.







Yashpal Gupta - Repco Home Finance Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Okay. Thank you very much. Thank you for all the participants to connect to us for this conference call. As you know, this was another quarter of calibrated work for us, where we deliberately chased difficult-to-acquire salaried customers. The loans in the salaried segment saw a smart 75% recreation jump to INR 407 crores, whereas the non-salaried segment decreased within the quarter.