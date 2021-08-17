Aug 17, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Repco Home Finance Q1 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call hosted by YES Securities Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Rajiv Mehta from YES Securities Limited. Thank you, and over to you.
Rajiv Mehta - Yes Securities(India)Limited - Research Division - Lead Analyst
Yes. Thank you, Ahman. So welcome, everyone. We thank the management of Repco Home Finance for giving us this opportunity to host their earnings call. We have with us Mr. Yashpal Gupta, MD and CEO; and other members of the top management team.
Gupta, sir, may I request you to start the call with your opening remarks on Repco's performance. Post which, we'll open the floor for questions. So over to you, sir.
Yashpal Gupta - Repco Home Finance Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director
Yes. Good afternoon to everyone, and a very warm welcome to this earning call. As we
Q1 2022 Repco Home Finance Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 17, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...