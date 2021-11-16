Nov 16, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Repco Home Finance Limited Q2 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call hosted by Prabhudas Lilladher Private Limited.
(Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to (inaudible) from Prabhudas Lilladher. Thank you. And over to you, ma'am.
Unidentified Participant -
Thank you, Lira. Good evening, all. On behalf of Prabhudas Lilladher, I welcome you all to the 2Q FY '22 Earnings Conference Call of Repco Home Finance Limited. We have with us today the management will be presented by Mr. Yashpal Gupta, MD and CEO; Mr. Karunakaran, COO; accompanied by other members of senior management team.
I would now like to hand over the call to Mr. Karunakaran for opening remarks. Thereafter, we can open the floor for Q&A. Over to you, sir.
T. Karunakaran - Repco Home Finance Limited - COO, CFO & Additional Whole-Time Director
Yes. Thank you. Good evening, ladies and gentlemen and actually a warm welcome to this
Q2 2022 Repco Home Finance Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 16, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...