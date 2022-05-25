May 25, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Repco Home Finance Limited Q4 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call hosted by Yes Securities. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Rajiv Mehta from Yes Securities. Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Mehta.
Rajiv Mehta - Yes Securities(India)Limited - Research Division - Lead Analyst
Yes. Thank you, Faizan. Hi. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining in this call and thank you to Repco's management for giving us this opportunity to hold the Q4 FY '22 earnings call.
So from the management side, we have got K. Swaminathan, MD and CEO; and other senior management team members. So now without further ado, I would request Mr. Swaminathan to give his opening remarks, post which we can take questions. So over to you, Swaminathan, sir.
K. Swaminathan - Repco Home Finance Limited - CEO, MD & Additional Director
Good evening, everybody. I'm
Q4 2022 Repco Home Finance Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
May 25, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...