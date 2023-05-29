Q4 2023 Repco Home Finance Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 29, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q4 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call of Repco Home Finance hosted by Yes Securities. As a reminder, all participant lines will be in the listen-only mode, and there will be an opportunity for you to ask questions after the presentation concludes (Operator Instructions). Please note that this conference has been recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Rajiv Mehta from Yes Securities. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Rajiv Mehta - Yes Securities(India)Limited - Research Division - Lead Analyst



Thank you, Jacob. Good evening all. Welcome to Q4 FY '23 Earnings Call of Repco Home Finance. We thank the management for giving us this opportunity. We have the entire management team, Mr. K. Swaminathan, Managing Director; Mr. T. Karunakaran, Chief Operating Officer; Mr. N. Balasubramaniam, Chief Development Officer; Ms. Poonam Sen, Chief General Manager; and Ms. K. Lakshmi, Chief Financial Officer. Now I would like to hand over the call to Mr. Swaminathan for his opening