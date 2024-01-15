Q3 2024 Just Dial Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 15, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Thank you, moderator. Hi, everyone. Welcome to Just Dial's earnings call for third quarter of fiscal '24. Our operating revenue for the quarter stood at INR265 crores, witnessing a 19.7% year-on-year growth. This growth is primarily driven by healthier collections, which we have witnessed during the past quarters. Our last 12-month collections have grown by 25.7% year on year. As we have highlighted earlier that our cost control measures should result in margin expansion with each passing quarter and the same is playing out as well.



EBITDA stood at INR60.4 crores for the quarter, representing a margin of 22