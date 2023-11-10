Q2 2024 Orient Cement Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Orient Cement Limited's Q2 and H1 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call hosted by ICICI Securities. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Navin Sahadeo from ICICI Securities. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Navin Rameshwar Sahadeo - ICICI Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst



Thank you, Nirav. Good afternoon, everyone. On behalf of ICICI Securities, I welcome you all to the Q2 FY '24 earnings call of Orient Cement Limited. From the management, we have with us, MD and CEO, Shri Desh Deepak Khetrapalji.



So without any further ado, I hand over the call to Mr. Khetrapal for his opening comments. Over to you, sir.



Desh Deepak Khetrapal - Orient Cement Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thank you. Thank you, Navin, and a very good afternoon and a very warm welcome to all of you on this Q2 earnings call of Orient Cement. Let me start by first wishing all of you a