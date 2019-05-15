May 15, 2019 / 10:31AM GMT

Ashish Dikshit - Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited - MD & Director



Thank you and welcome to the earning call of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail. Aditya Birla Fashion is the leader in the branded apparel space with a diversified portfolio of strong brands and retail formats. Its strategy to build strong brands, launch innovative products, continuously expand distribution channel and focus on customer centricity has helped deliver a stellar performance for the year FY '19.



We continue to pursue this strategy even in difficult market conditions like Q4 FY '19, as evidenced by our increased brand investment. We have significantly increased the marketing spend in Q4 FY '19 by INR 54 crore over last quarter -- over last year. The annual spend for FY '19 is higher by INR 112 crore over FY '18. This we believe is good for our long-term growth, but has impacted the profitability in the current quarter.



Now let me give you a snapshot of the financial performance of the company. Quarter four 2019, the revenues of the company were INR 1,915 crores, registering a growth of 9% over Q4 FY '18