Sep 07, 2020 / 10:30AM GMT

Geetika Raghunandan Anand - Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited - VP, Compliance Officer & Company Secretary



Good afternoon, dear members. Welcome to the 13th Annual General Meeting of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited. I am Geetika Anand, the Compliance Officer and Company Secretary of your company. In view of the ongoing COVID pandemic and the social distancing norms, this meeting is being conducted through video conferencing.



Accordingly, the physical attendance and the facility to appoint proxy has been dispensed with. The deemed venue for this meeting is the registered office of the company. The meeting is convened in due compliance with the directions and the COVID relaxations issued by the MCA and SEBI from time to time. We appreciate you joining us virtually today in spite of the challenging times. While meeting you all in person is always delightful, we hope that this virtual AGM is as worthwhile as the physical AGM for all of you.



We now confirm that we have the requisite quorum and this meeting is being called to order. It is my pleasure to introduce the