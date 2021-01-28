Jan 28, 2021 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Special Analyst and Investors Call for Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited. This call is being organized by the management of ABFRL to update you all on the recent transaction that the Board of ABFRL approved yesterday. Through this call, the management wishes to update you all on the transaction and address your questions on the same. Please note that this is not an earnings call, and hence, no questions pertaining to the current quarter, performance of the company will be taken.



From the management of ABFRL, we have with us Mr. Ashish Dikshit, Managing Director; and Mr. Jagadish Bajaj, CFO. They will conduct the session and take your questions.



(Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Jagadish Bajaj to give his opening remarks, post which, we will move into the Q&A session. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Jagadish Bajaj - Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited - CFO



Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome