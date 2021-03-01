Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd Investor Day Transcript

Mar 01, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Kumar Mangalam Birla -



Hello, and a very warm welcome to all the investors and analysts who have joined us today for the ABFRL investor conference.



Today, as you know, we are connecting at a time of progressively increasing