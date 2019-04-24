Q4 2019 Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and a very warm welcome to the Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited Q4 FY '19 Earnings Conference Call hosted by UBS Securities Limited. (Operator Instructions)



Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Ishank Kumar from UBS Securities. Thank you, and over to you, Ishank.



Ishank Kumar - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Associate Director and Analyst



Thank you. Hi, everyone. Thanks for joining this call. We welcome the management of Indiabulls Housing Finance to discuss Q4 FY '19 results. From the management team, we have Mr. Gagan Banga, Vice Chairman, MD and CEO; Mr. Ashwini Hooda, Deputy Managing Director; Mr. Sachin Chaudhary, Chief Operating Officer; Mr. Mukesh Garg, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Ashwin Mallick, Head, Treasury; Mr. Ramnath Shenoy, Head, Investor Relation and Analytics; and Mr. Harshil Suvarnkar, Head, Markets.



I now invite Mr. Banga to share the key detail of the results. Over to you, Gagan.



Gagan Banga