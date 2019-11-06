Q2 2020 Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 06, 2019 / NTS GMT

Gagan Banga - Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited - Vice Chairman, MD & CEO



A very good day to all of you, and I welcome you to the quarterly -- quarter 2 FY '20 earnings call.



Before we get into the numbers for the quarter, I want to speak briefly about the business model going ahead, which was also shared with you in our previous call on the 11th of October. We will now be largely exclusively a retail-focused business with an asset-light model. We will look to keep only 1/3 of what we source on our books, and the rest will pretty much equally be split between co-origination and loan sell-downs. Our franchise is in capacity to source over INR 40,000 crores of retail loans a year through our around 5,000 retail loan sourcing team, a robust online home loan -- loan origination platform and ample capital. However, we are mindful of the constraints from higher cost of capital. As the developer book runs down both in its normal course and through refinance, it will generate liquidity, which can be deployed to extend retail loans.



As we complete a year since the onset of the liquidity squeeze