Dec 17, 2021 / 10:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited Investor Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Prakash Sharma from Jefferies India Private Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Prakhar Sharma - Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst
Hi. Good morning, good afternoon, and good evening, everyone. Thank you for being on this call. I have the pleasure of welcoming the management team of Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited led by Mr. Gagan Banga, Vice Chairman, MD and CEO; as well as Mr. Ashwini Hooda; Sachin Chaudhary; and other senior members of the team to help us understand the developments at Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited and the way forward. Without much ado, I will hand it over to Gagan to take us through it. Thank you, Gagan, and over to you.
Gagan Banga - Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited - Vice Chairman, MD & CEO
Thanks, Prakhar. A very good day to all of you,
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Investor Meeting Transcript
Dec 17, 2021 / 10:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...