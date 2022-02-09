Q3 2022 Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentleman, good day, and welcome to the Q3 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call of Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited hosted by Investec Capital Services. From the management, we have with us Mr. Gagan Banga, Vice Chairman, MD and CEO; Mr. Ashwini Hooda, Deputy Managing Director; Mr. Mukesh Garg, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Sachin Chaudhary, Chief Operating Officer; Mr. Ashwin Mallick, Head Treasury; Mr. Ramnath Shenoy, Head IR and Analytics; Mr. Veekesh Gandhi, Head Markets; Mr. Hemal Zaveri, Head Banking. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is been recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Gagan Banga from Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Gagan Banga - Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited - Vice Chairman, MD & CEO



Thank you. A very good day to all of you, and welcome to the earnings call of quarter 3 of fiscal '21, '22. I hope all of you and your families are doing well and are safe. At the beginning of the new year, I was reflecting on the year gone by, (inaudible) accomplishments and the