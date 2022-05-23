Q4 2022 Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 23, 2022 / 03:00AM GMT

Mr. Gagan Banga, Vice Chairman, MD and CEO; and Mr. Ashwini Hooda, Deputy Managing Director; Mr. Mukesh Garg, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Sachin Chaudhary, Chief Operating Officer; Mr. Ashwin Mallick, Head, Treasury; Mr. Ramnath Shenoy, Head, IR and Analytics; Mr. Veekesh Gandhi, Head, Markets; and Mr. Hemal Zaveri, Head, Banking.



Gagan Banga - Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited - Vice Chairman, MD & CEO



Thank you. A very good day to all of you, and welcome to the quarter 4 and full year fiscal '21/'22 earnings call. I hope all of you and your families are doing well and are safe.



The year fiscal '22 was to serve as a litmus test for Indiabulls Housing's new asset-light business model. And I'm happy to inform you all that we have