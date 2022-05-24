May 24, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited Q4 FY '22 Results Update Call hosted by Barclays. (Operator Instructions) Please note that the conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Bhanu Chauhan from Barclays. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Bhanu Chauhan;Barclays Investment Bank;Vice President -



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and good evening, everyone. Thanks for taking all the time and attending this call. As has been done by the management of Indiabulls Housing consistently over the last couple of years, the company recently announced their most recent financial results for quarter 4 FY '22, as well as for the full year financial year '22.



We have the senior management from the company led by Mr. Gagan Banga, Vice Chairman and Managing Director for the company. From our perspective, the company management will provide the most recent update in terms of both the financial performance as well as the business update. And post that, we'll have