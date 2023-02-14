Q3 2023 Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 14, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Gagan Banga - Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited - Vice Chairman & MD



Thank you. A very good day to all of you, and welcome to the quarter 3 fiscal '23 earnings call. Our overreaching theme and the takeaways we want to leave with you all are as following. Point number one, our asset-light model is working and firing on all cylinders; point number 2, balance sheet is a fortress balance sheet with