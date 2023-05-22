Q4 2023 Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 22, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

A very good day to all of you, and welcome to the quarter 4 and full year financial year 2023 earnings call. In the fiscal year '22, '23, we have consolidated on the foundation laid in the previous year, which was fiscal '22. Co-lending and asset-light path of growth, which amongst our peers, we were the first to pick up on, has now been accepted and adopted by all