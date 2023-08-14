Q1 2024 Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Q1 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call for Indiabulls Housing. We have with us on the call today, Mr. Gagan Banga, Vice Chairman, MD and CEO; Mr. Rajiv Gandhi, MD and CEO, ICCL; Mr. Ramnath Shenoy, Head, IR and Analytics; Mr. Ashwin Mallick, Head Treasury; Mr. Sachin Chaudhary, Chief Operating Officer; and Mr. Mukesh Garg, Chief Financial Officer.



Mr. Gagan Banga, MD and CEO.



Gagan Banga - Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited - Vice Chairman & MD



Thank you. A very good day to all of you, and welcome to the quarter 1 fiscal '24 earnings call. Banks and financial institutions fail, not because of bad credit, but because of lack of liquidity to service dues or debt, essentially an ALM management failure. This is true in the case of Lehman Brothers back in 2008, and it is also true of the recent bank and nonbank failures globally.



ALM risk is inherent and all