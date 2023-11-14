Q2 2024 Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 14, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

A very good day to all of you, and welcome to the quarter 2 FY '24 Earnings Call. A very happy Diwali and wish you a happy, healthy and prosperous year ahead. We shall start with Slide 4 and then come back to the key financial highlights on Slide 3. I request everyone to please turn to Slide 4.



Quarter 2 fiscal '24 was a turnaround quarter for the company. It is the last quarter of chunky debt repayments for us. In quarter 2, we repaid debt of approximately INR 5,000 crores. And for the 12 months ended September 30, 2023, we repaid a gross debt of INR 19,305 crores. Since September 2018, the start of a period of elongated liquidity decreased for nonbanks, we have