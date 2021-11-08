Q2 2022 Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Gulf Oil Lubricants India Limited Q2 FY22 earnings conference call hosted by YES Securities India Limited. (Operator Instructions)



Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Nitin Tiwari. Thank you and over to you sir.



Nitin Tiwari - YES Securities India Limited - IR



Thanks, Aman. Good day, ladies and gentlemen. On behalf of YES Securities, I welcome everyone to Gulf Oil Lubricant India Limited second-quarter FY22 earnings call. We have the pleasure of having with us today, Mr. Ravi Chawla, CEO; and Mr. Manish Gangwal, CFO from Gulf Oil's management.



I will now hand over the call to Mr. Chawla for his opening remarks, which shall be followed by a question-and-answer session. Over to you, sir.



Ravi Chawla - Gulf Oil Lubricants India Limited - MD & CEO



Thank you, Nitin. Good afternoon, good day to all the participants. Welcome to this quarter earnings call for Gulf Oil Lubricant India Limited. Let me