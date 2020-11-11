Q2 2021 Lux Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 11, 2020 / 10:30AM GMT

Saket Todi - Lux Industries Limited - President of Marketing & Executive Non-Independent Director



A warm welcome to everyone. I hope everyone is keeping safe and healthy during this pandemic. Along with me, I have Mr. Udit Todi, Mr. Ajay Patodia; and SGA, our Investor Relations Adviser.



I hope you have received our results and investor presentation by now. For those who have not, you can view them on our website. I'm happy to share that your company has delivered another quarter of steady performance in the backdrop of the continuing macroeconomic challenge on account of COVID-19 pandemic and nation-wide lockdown thereafter.



For the half year gone by, we witnessed several structural change across industries, both in the Indian and the international market and the innerwear industry was no different. The Indian innerwear industry had been continuously evolving, and there has been structural shift during this pandemic too. Customers are becoming more informed about the use of branded quality product, which is helping us penetrate better, not only in the organized market, but also gain