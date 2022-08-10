Aug 10, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q1 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call of HealthCare Global Enterprises Limited.
This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on the beliefs, opinions and expectations of the company as on date of this call. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.
(Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference has been recorded. I now hand the conference over to Dr. B.S. Ajaikumar, Executive Chairman of HealthCare Global Enterprises Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Basavalinga Sadasivaiah Ajaikumar - HealthCare Global Enterprises Limited - Executive Chairman
Thank you very much, and good evening to everyone and welcome to all present on the Q1 F '23 Earnings Conference Call for HealthCare Global Enterprises. I have with me here Mr. Raj Gore, our Chief Executive Officer; Srini Raghavan, who is our CFO; and Ashutosh and [Venkat] from our management.
HCG
Q1 2023 Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 10, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...