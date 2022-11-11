Nov 11, 2022 / 06:00AM GMT

Basavalinga Sadasivaiah Ajaikumar - HealthCare Global Enterprises Limited - Executive Chairman



Thank you very much, and a warm welcome to you all. At HCG, we are very happy with our performance for this quarter. We'll, of course, hear all about that in the next few minutes from our CEO, Mr. Raj Gore; and CFO, Srinivasa Raghavan.



I would like to take this opportunity to provide some information,