Feb 09, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Q3 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call of Healthcare Global Enterprises Limited. This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on the beliefs, opinions and expectations of the company as on date of this call. These statements do not guarantee the future performance of the company, and it may involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



Now I hand over the conference to Dr. B.S. Ajai Kumar, Executive Chairman of Healthcare Global Enterprises Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Basavalinga Sadasivaiah Ajaikumar - HealthCare Global Enterprises Limited - Executive Chairman



Thank you and good evening, and welcome, and a warm welcome to all present on the Q3 FY '23 earnings conference for Healthcare Global Enterprise. Today, I'm joined by Mr. Raj Gore, our Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Srinivasa Raghavan, Chief Financial Officer, besides the few members of the senior management