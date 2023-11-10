Nov 10, 2023 / 05:00AM GMT

Basavalinga Sadasivaiah Ajaikumar - HealthCare Global Enterprises Limited - Executive Chairman



Thank you very much. And good morning and a warm welcome to all present on this Q2, H1 FY '14 (sic) [FY '24] earnings conference for HealthCare Global Enterprises limited.



Today, I'm joined by Mr. Raj Gore, our Chief Executive Officer; and Ms. Ruby Ritolia, Chief