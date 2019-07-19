Jul 19, 2019 / 11:00AM GMT

Bhargav Dasgupta - ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited - MD, CEO & Director



(technical difficulty) I welcome you to the earnings conference call of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited for quarter 1 FY 2020. I would like to give you a brief overview of the recently ended quarter, post which our CFO, Mr. Gopal Balachandran, will share the financial performance of the company.



The general insurance industry registered a growth of 9.9% in first quarter of 2020 over first quarter of 2019, with the industry GDPI moving up to INR 410.64 billion in this quarter from INR 373.60 billion in the first quarter of last year, as per IRDA monthly report. Now excluding the crop segment, the GI industry grew at 13.6% to INR 391.08 billion in Q1 of 2020 as compared to INR 344.33 billion in the first quarter of 2019, as per GI Council. The combined ratio of the industry was 117.2% in the full financial year of 2019 as compared to 109.9% in FY 2008 -- 2018, sorry, based on available information. Further, the overall combined ratio of the private multiline general insurance was 103.6% in FY