Oct 18, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT
Bhargav Dasgupta - ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited - MD, CEO & Director
Thank you, and good evening, everybody. I welcome you to the earnings conference call of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company for the First Half of 2020 and Q2 of 2020. I would like to give you a brief overview of the half year and the quarter ended September 30, 2019, post which our CFO, Mr. Gopal Balachandran, will share the financial performance of the company.
The general insurance industry registered a growth of 16.7% in the first half of 2020 over the first half of 2019, with the industry GDPI moving up to INR 955.33 billion in H1 FY 2020 from INR 818.74 billion in H1 FY 2019 as per the GI Council report. Excluding the crop segment, this growth would be 14.4%. The overall growth and growth excluding crop segment was 22.3% and 15.4%, respectively, for Q2 FY '20 as compared to Q2 FY '19.
The combined ratio of the industry was 113.1% in Q1 FY '20 as compared to 108.9% in Q1 2019 based on available information from public disclosures. Further, the overall combined ratio for the private
Q2 2020 ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
