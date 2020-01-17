Jan 17, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Thank you, and good evening, everyone. I welcome you to the earnings conference call of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited for 9 Months of FY 2020 and Q3 of FY 2020. I would like to give you a brief overview of the 9 months and the quarter ended December 31, 2019, post which our CFO, Mr. Gopal Balachandran, will share the financial performance of the company.



