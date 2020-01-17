Jan 17, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. A very warm welcome to ICICI Lombard General Insurance Limited Q3 and 9 months FY '20 Earnings Conference Call. From the senior management, we have with us today, Mr. Bhargav Dasgupta, MD and CEO of the company; Mr. Gopal Balachandran, CFO; Mr. Sanjeev Mantri, Executive Director, Retail; and Mr. Alok Agarwal, Executive Director, Wholesale. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Bhargav Dasgupta, MD and CEO, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Limited. Thank you, and over to you.
Bhargav Dasgupta - ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited - MD, CEO & Director
Thank you, and good evening, everyone. I welcome you to the earnings conference call of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited for 9 Months of FY 2020 and Q3 of FY 2020. I would like to give you a brief overview of the 9 months and the quarter ended December 31, 2019, post which our CFO, Mr. Gopal Balachandran, will share the financial performance of the company.
