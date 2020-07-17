Jul 17, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good evening, ladies and gentlemen, and a very warm welcome to ICICI Lombard General Insurance Limited's Q1 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call. From the senior management, we have with us today Mr. Bhargav Dasgupta, MD and CEO of the company; Mr. Gopal Balachandran, CFO; Mr. Sanjeev Mantri, Executive Director, Retail; and Mr. Alok Agarwal, Executive Director, Wholesale. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Bhargav Dasgupta, MD and CEO, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Bhargav Dasgupta - ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thank you, and good evening, everyone, and thank you for joining the earnings conference call of ICICI Lombard for Q1 FY 2021. I would like to give you a brief overview of the recent developments in the industry and our responses to them, post which our CFO, Mr. Gopal Balachandran, will share the financial performance in the company.



Now as you -- we know this, I mean, as we