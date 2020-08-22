Aug 22, 2020 / 11:30AM GMT
Bhargav Dasgupta - ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited - MD, CEO & Director
Thank you, Raymond, and good evening, everyone, and thank you for joining us on this call. These are unusual times, and I hope that you and your family and all your closed ones are safe.
Let me start by introducing my colleagues who are with me on this call. I have Gopal Balachandran, our CFO. We have Sanjeev Mantri, our Executive Director, Retail; Alok Agarwal, our Execute Director, Wholesale; and Lokanath Kar, our Chief Legal and Compliance Officer.
So today is indeed a landmark day for us. As you would have probably seen, we've entered into definitive agreements with Bharti AXA General Insurance to acquire the non-life business of Bharti AXA GI. This transaction is proposed to be implemented via a scheme of arrangement, under which Bharti AXA GI's non-life insurance business would be demerged into ICICI Lombard. This call is to discuss this notable development, which we think will significantly shape the future prospects of ICICI Lombard.
At ICICI Lombard, as you have been -- seen us
