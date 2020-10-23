Oct 23, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. A very warm welcome to ICICI Lombard General Insurance Limited's Q2 and H1 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call.



From the senior management, we have with us today, Mr. Bhargav Dasgupta, MD and CEO of the company; Mr. Gopal Balachandran, CFO and CRO; Mr. Sanjeev Mantri, Executive Director, Retail; and Mr. Alok Agarwal, Executive Director, Wholesale. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Bhargav Dasgupta. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Bhargav Dasgupta - ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thank you, Ramon. Good evening to each one of you. Thank you for joining the earnings conference call of ICICI Lombard for Q2 FY '21 and H1 2021. I hope you and all your colleagues are safe and healthy.



So what I'll do is I'll give you a brief overview of the industry trends and developments that we've witnessed in the last few months. Post this, our CFO, Mr. Gopal Balachandran, will share the financial