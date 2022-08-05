Aug 05, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT
Unidentified Company Representative -
Mr. Uday Chitale.
Uday Chitale -
Hi, good afternoon. I'm Uday Chitale, attending this AGM from my office in Mumbai. I am Independent Director and Chairperson of the Board Nomination and Remuneration Committee.
Unidentified Company Representative -
Ved Prakash Chaturvedi.
Ved Chaturvedi -
Good afternoon. I am Ved Prakash Chaturvedi, Independent Director, attending this AGM from my residence in Mumbai.
Unidentified Company Representative -
Mr. Murali Sivaraman.
Murali Sivaraman -
Good afternoon. I'm Murali Sivaraman, Independent Director, attending this AGM from my residence in Mumbai.
Unidentified Company Representative -
Mr. Sandeep Batra.
Sandeep Batra -
(technical difficulty) non-Executive non-independent director, attending this AGM from ICICI Bank's office in Mumbai.
Unidentified Company Representative<
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
Aug 05, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...