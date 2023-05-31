



Refinitiv StreetEvents Event Transcript

E D I T E D V E R S I O N



ICIL.NS - ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd at B&K Securities Trinity India Institutional Investor Conference

May 31, 2023 / NTS GMT



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Prakash Kapadia

Anived Portfolio Managers Pvt. Ltd - Principal Officer

* Subramanian Iyer

Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst



=====================

Presentation

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Company Representative, [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Maybe I'll start off. So 15 years premium growth of Lombard round about 13%. So just want to take your view on since India, next 2, 3 years will become more manufacturing, slightly no different, right? We are building like a [block flow]. How to think about the medium-term premium growth, maybe at a broad level at industry? And how as an organization we are