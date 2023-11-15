



ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd at Morgan Stanley Asia Pacific Summit

Nov 15, 2023



I think just to kind of give a quick overview of the sector, while the sector has been at the hands of private companies for the last 23 years, but the existence of this sector has been for the last 6 decades plus because, largely, it has been at the hands of 4 state-owned companies who have been there for the last, as I said, 6 decades, but largely in the hands of private space for the last 23 years.



If you look at, ICICI Lombard entered the space pretty much around the time when it opened up to private participation. But we were #6 to get a license in the private space when we started operations. But by the year 2004, we gained private