Jan 16, 2024 / 02:15PM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, good evening, and a very warm welcome to the ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited's Q3 and 9-month FY '24 Earnings Conference Call.



From the senior management, we have with us today Mr. Sanjeev Mantri, MD and CEO of the company; Mr. Gopal Balachandran, CFO and CRO; Mr. Alok Agarwal, Executive Director; Mr. Girish Nayak, Chief Technology and Health Underwriting and Claims; and Mr. Sandeep Goradia, Chief Corporate Solutions Group.



Please note that any statements or comments are made in today's call that may look like forward-looking statements are based on information presently available to the management and do not constitute an indication of any future performance as future involves risks and uncertainties, which could cause results to differ materially from the current views being expressed.



Sanjeev Radheyshyam Mantri - ICICI Lombard General Insurance