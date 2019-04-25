Q4 2019 SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the SBI Life Insurance Company FY '19 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Sanjeev Nautiyal, MD and CEO, SBI Life. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Sanjeev Nautiyal - SBI Life Insurance Company Limited - Former MD, CEO & Director



Thank you very much, and good evening, everyone. We heartily welcome you all to the results update call of SBI Life Insurance Company Limited for the financial year ended March 31, 2019.



Along with me are Mr. Sanjeev Pujari, President, Actuarial and Risk Management; Mr. Abhijit Gulanikar, President, Business Strategy; Mr. Sangramjit Sarangi, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Subhendu Kumar Bal, our appointed actuary.



Update on our financial results and the key highlights can be accessed on our website. Today's numbers are the direct outcome of the scale, quality and spread of SBI Life business across the regions. And the fundamental requirements of