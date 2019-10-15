Q2 2020 SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 15, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



Good evening, everyone, and we, once again, heartily welcome you all to the results update call of SBI Life Insurance Company Limited for the half year ended September 30, 2019. Along with me are Mr. Sanjeev Pujari, President, Actuarial and Risk Management; Mr. Abhijit Gulanikar, President, Business Strategy; Mr. Sangramjit Sarangi, President and Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Subhendu Kumar Bal, our appointed Actuary.



Update on our financial results and key highlights can be accessed on our website. The key highlights for the first half year of this financial year are: new business premium registered growth of 40% and is now at INR 78.2 billion. Share of protection has increased to 12% of new business premium and has registered a growth of 59%. Unit new business premium has grown by 21%, annuity new business premium witnessed 315% growth and stands at INR 4.9 billion. Renewal premium has shown a strong growth of 33% and stands at INR 91.2 billion.



On effective tax rate basis, value of new business is INR 9.4 billion, growth of 33% and VoNB margin at 20.2%