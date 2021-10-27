Q2 2022 SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT

Mahesh Kumar Sharma - SBI Life Insurance Company Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Yes. Thank you very much. Good evening, everyone, and we heartily welcome you all to the results update call of SBI Life Insurance for the half year ended September 30, 2021. Hope you and your families are safe and well. An update on our financial results can be accessed on our website as well as on our -- on the websites of both the stock exchanges. Along with me, I have our CFO, Sangramjit Sarangi; President Operations and IT, Anand Pejawar; Abhijit Gulanikar, President, Business Strategy; Subhendu Bal, our Chief Risk Officer; Prithesh Chaubey appointed Actuary; and Smita Verma, SVP, Finance and Investor Relations.



Before I brief you on all the performance highlights, let me