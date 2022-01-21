Q3 2022 SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 21, 2022 / 10:45AM GMT

Mahesh Kumar Sharma - SBI Life Insurance Company Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you very much. Good evening, everyone, and we heartily welcome you all to the results update call of SBI Life Insurance for the period ended December 31, 2021. We hope you and your families are safe and well. Update on our 9 months financial results can be accessed on our website as well and on the websites of both the stock exchanges. Along with me, I have Saraji Sarangi, President and CFO; Ravi Krishnamurthy, President, Operations, IT and IB; Abhijit Gulanikar, President, Business Strategy; Subhendu Bal, Chief Actuary and CRO; Prithesh Chaubey appointed Actuary; and Smita Verma, SVP, Finance and Investor Relations.



We are pleased to inform you that we have successfully