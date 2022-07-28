Q1 2023 SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

I now hand the conference over to Mr. Mahesh Kumar Sharma, MD and CEO, SBI Life Insurance Company Limited.



Mahesh Kumar Sharma - SBI Life Insurance Company Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Good evening, everyone, and we heartily welcome you all to the results update call of SBI Life Insurance for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.



Along with me, I have Sangramjit Sarangi, President and CFO; Ravi Krishnamurthy, President of Operations and IT; Abhijit Gulanikar, President of Business Strategy; Subhendu Bal, CRO; Prithesh Chaubey, Appointed Actuary; and Smita Verma, SVP, Finance and Investor Relations.



Now let me give some key highlights for this quarter