Q3 2023 SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 21, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Thank you very much. Good evening, everyone. And we heartily welcome you all to the results update call of SBI Life Insurance for the period ended December 31, 2022. Update on our financial results can be accessed on our website, as well as on the websites of both the stock exchanges.



Along with me, I have Mr. S. Veeraraghavan, Deputy CEO; Sangramjit Sarangi, President and CFO; Ravi Krishnamurthy -- sorry, Ravi is not there; Abhijit Gulanikar, President, Business Strategy; Subhendu Bal, Chief Actuary and Chief Risk Officer; Prithesh Chaubey, Appointed Actuary; and Smita Verma, SVP, Finance and Investor Relations.



Now let me give some key highlights for