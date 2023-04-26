Q4 2023 SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the SBI Life Insurance Company Limited Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Mahesh Kumar Sharma, MD and CEO, SBI Life Insurance. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Mahesh Kumar Sharma - SBI Life Insurance Company Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you very much. Good evening, everyone, and we welcome you all to the results update call of SBL Life Insurance for the year ended March 31, 2023. The update on our financial results can be accessed on our website as well as on the website of both the stock exchanges. Along with me, I have S. Veeraraghavan, Deputy CEO; Sangramjit Sarangi, President and CFO; Ravi Krishnamurthy, President; Abhijit Gulanikar, President, Business Strategy; Subhendu Bal, Chief Actuary and Chief Risk Officer; Prithesh Chaubey, Appointed Actuary; and Smita Verma, SVP Financial and Investor Relations.



Today's numbers are the direct outcome of the scale, quality and of the SBI